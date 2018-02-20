The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has hailed Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder for the job he’s done at the club, calling them ‘a breath of fresh air’.

Despite being promoted from League One last season, the Blades made a sharp start to life in the Championship, and despite coming off the boil slightly, they still find themselves in eight position in the league.

Speaking to the QPR website, Holloway said: “I’m really pleased for Chris with what he’s done with Sheffield United this season.

“He’s fantastic fella and he’s always done very well wherever he’s been. Now he’s doing it at the club he loves, which is brilliant to see.

“They’ve been a breath of fresh air to this division. The way they play is very difficult to play against.

“They’re very bold, like to be very dominant, and they’re adventurous with the way they utilise their right and left-sided centre-backs.

“They take risks; they take gambles; they try to outnumber you.

“We’ll be bold and look to get after them like we did at our place.

“Their keeper made a mistake in the game at Loftus Road and we managed to hang on to win the game 1-0.

“We were hanging on for grim death late on, but we got the result we wanted in the end.”

Sheffield United have turned Bramall Lane into something of a fortress this season, and Ian Holloway says they have a task on their hands to silence the home fans.

He said: “People talk about trying to keep their crowd quiet, but that’s never easy to do.

“He’s got them rocking at Bramall Lane - so we’ll need to be at it from the off.

“We need to be attack-minded and try and show them what we’re about.

“We’ve been very disappointed with our points return on the road - but some of our performances have deserved more, for sure.

“I wish we could replicate what we do at home when we go away - but it’s something we’re working on.

“The margins in this division are so fine.”

