QPR manager Ian Holloway says he's hoping for a big reaction from his team as they prepare to face Barnsley this weekend.

Holloway was left livid after his side were beaten 2-0 by 10-man Bristol City last weekend, and speaking to the club's website, Ollie reiterated just how poor his team were against the Robins.

He said: “Last Saturday was desperately disappointing, especially when you come from that part of the world and you’re proud of your team and particularly the way that they’d been playing in away games recently.

“I was expecting another positive away performance similar to the level we had been at.

“But our response to their sending off was very disappointing. They seemed to gain something from it, whereas we looked more nervous. We didn’t relish the opportunity to win the game.

“After going a goal behind on the stroke of half-time, we pinned them back at the start of the second half. But we should have been doing that at 0-0.

“It looked like only a matter of time before we’d equalise but, again, we didn’t take our chances. Then we got hit again, on the counter attack from a throw-in, where we should have had ourselves sorted.

“I can take defeat, providing you do the right things and you play the right way – you chase and no-one outworks you. But Bristol City had a belief and a determination about them that overrode us, and I just couldn’t stand it, to be honest.

Holloway then hinted that he is likely to make some alterations to freshen up his team.

He said: "Maybe we need to make a few changes against Barnsley to freshen things up a bit. Regardless, it’s a great game to have – because it’s our next one and it’s at home.

“It’s a chance for us to put things right, and I’m expecting a good reaction. I want to please our fans with our effort.”

