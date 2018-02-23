The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR manager Ian Holloway is seeking revenge as his side prepare to welcome Nottingham Forest to Loftus Road on Saturday.

The Hoops suffered their heaviest defeat of the season as lost 4-0 at the City Ground in November, and Holloway says it's a result which still hurts.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: “They beat us heavily at their place and that result still hurts me deeply, it really does.

“Revenge is in my mind, of course, it is – but learning from what we got wrong at the City Ground is also in the forefront of my thoughts.

“We started well up there, but then got a lot wrong.

“But they’ve got a new manager now and they’re playing in a slightly different way so we will need to do our homework and be ready.

“I expect them to sit off us, let us take the game to them and then look to hit us on the counter-attack.

“It’ll be a very different test to ones we’ve faced recently at Loftus Road.

“Forest are a difficult side to read at the minute,” he said.

“Karanka is a very defensive-minded coach. He likes to build from the back.

“He’s very sort of Mourinho-esque in the terms of the way he sets his teams up.”

