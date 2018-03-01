The video will start in 8 Cancel

Queens Park Rangers FC have scooped the Best Community Project award for the #Game4Grenfell at the London Football Awards.

The prize was handed out for the work done in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster which saw Loftus Road open it's doors to all of those affected in the community.

The club, alongside QPR In The Community Trust and a host of celebrities then joined forces to organise a charity match at Loftus Road which saw football legends and A-listers go head-to-head.

Of course, the work didn't stop there as the club have played a huge part in helping the community recover after one of the most horrific moments in London's recent history.

QPR beat the AFC Wimbledon Foundation and Brentford Community Sports Trust to the award, which was handed out tonight at the ceremony in Battersea.

Elsewhere, QPR goalkeeper Alex Smithies was beaten to the Goalkeeper of the Year award by Brentford's Dan Bentley.

