Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR and QPR in the Community Trust have been short listed for a prestigious BT Sport Industry Award for #Game4Grenfell in the Community Programme of the Year category.

The club and its charitable arm received official confirmation this morning (Thursday) from the Sport Industry Group, which follows hot-on- the-heels of our recent nomination for a London Football Award.

The award was open to any organisation with a programme or campaign that benefits the community it serves through sport, and provides business returns.

QPR will compete for the gong alongside, Aldi & Team GB (Get Set to Eat Fresh); ECB (All Stars Cricket);Mitsubishi Motors & England Rugby (Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer Recognition Programme); RFU (England Rugby Inner Warrior); Tennis Foundation (SERVES - Changing lives through tennis); and West Ham United Foundation (150Club).

QPR's Head of Media & Communications, Ian Taylor, told www.qpr.co.uk: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

"To even be shortlisted is a remarkable achievement, especially when you look at some of the other agencies brands, governing bodies and clubs who have been nominated in the various categories.

"#Game4Grenfell was a unique event and one we are unbelievably proud of – fingers crossed for April 26th"

QPR in the Community Trust CEO, Andy Evans, added: “We are incredibly proud to see #Game4Grenfell make the #BTSIA shortlist.

"This event is the pinnacle for our industry so to be recognised for #Game4Grenfell, a community programme that was so important to West London and the community in which we are part of, means a lot.

"#Game4Grenfell captured the hearts of a nation – but more importantly than that, it provided hope for all those affected by the fire and showed the power that football, and sport in general, can have on having a positive impact in the community.”

The winners will be announced at the BT Sport Industry Awards 2018, on 26th April, with categories recognising the very best activations, agencies, brands, campaigns, content, digital communities, events, governing bodies, rights holders, sponsorships, technologies, use of data and more.

In total, 23 different sports are represented – from athletics to UFC – while the NFL can continue celebrating a successful Super Bowl last week, with three entries on the Official Shortlist.

A record number of new entrants have also made the final shortlist of the BT Sport Industry Awards for the first time, including Aldi, Betsafe, Coral, Derbyshire CCC, Fnatic, London 2017, Nature Valley, ICC Women’s World Cup, International Netball Federation, Octopus Energy, Stonewall, Strava and UNILAD.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .