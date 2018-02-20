Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR under-23 star Chris Paul is currently on trial at Coventry City.



The centre-back has been a regular for Paul Hall's side this term, with many tipping him to be a future star at Loftus Road.

But it looks as if his future could now be away from Loftus Road as the Hoops attempt to streamline their squad, with the League Two outfit offering him a trial.



The 20-year-old was a trainee at Premier League side Tottenham, but when his traineeship expired in the summer of 2016, he joined the west London club.

Paul signed a new deal in the autumn of 2016 which is due to expire in the summer and rules prohibit a loan move, suggesting a permanent move away could be on the cards.

It is thought he was involved for Coventry's under-23s against Colchester United yesterday, however that's yet to be confirmed.

