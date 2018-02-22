The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR prospect Paul Smyth has been described as 'a breath of fresh air' by star man Luke Freeman.

The former Linfield youngster burst onto the scene with a match-winning display against Cardiff City on New Years Day before starting in the FA Cup against MK Dons a few days later.



He then suffered a frustrating thigh injury which kept him out of action for over a month before working his way back into the team with impressive cameos against Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

Once he's built up his match fitness, the next stop is likely to be a place in the starting line-up, and Luke Freeman says it's great to have him around as he brings something different to the team.

Speaking to Get West London, Freeman said: "It’s another change to what we have already, which is good.

"He’s dynamic, likes to get in behind and is very direct. For someone so slight he’s very strong and aggressive. He gives us another option.

"He’s obviously a young lad and that can be a breath of fresh air at times."





