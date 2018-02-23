Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Freeman has said it's a tough life being a midfielder in the Championship as he works towards adding more goals to his game.

The Former Bristol City midfielder is one of the top creative forces in the Championship with 10 assists, but has just four goals in 32 league appearances for the Hoops this season.

But while Freeman is looking to add more goals to his game, he said it's not as easy as you'd think.

Asked by GetWestLondon if he's looking to add more goals to his game, he replied: "100%.

"I love assisting goals and long may that continue, but it’d be nice to score more goals. I’ve known it’s something to look at; I’m always working on it and it’s definitely something I want to do more of.

“A midfield role in the Championship is a tough role to have. You aren’t going to be able to dominate teams in every game and sometimes you have to think about the team and do your role as one of the 11 in the team.

"It’s a tough position to play in; sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s a lot harder than other positions and it’s just about getting that balance."

