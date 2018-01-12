The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Ariel Borysiuk were surprise inclusions as QPR under-23s lost 3-0 against Bournemouth this afternoon.

The forward hasn't featured for the Hoops first team since May 2016, and has been widely tipped to leave the club at the end of his contract which expires in the summer.

Borysiuk was a key part of Ian Holloway's pre-season plans and looked set to be an integral part of his team this season, but having fallen out of favour again, it looks like he will also be one of several QPR players to head for the exit door.

Another notable inclusion was defender Grant Hall who completed 90 minutes as he works his way back to match fitness.

