Darnell Furlong has opened up on what he describes as a 'difficult' few months at QPR.

Before being handed a start against Burton Albion last weekend, the right-back hadn't featured for the first team since October 31st due to injury and falling out of favour.

Speaking to Get West London, the 22-year-old says it was a difficult time, but says he never lost focus on what he needed to do.

Furlong said: "What you want to do is play every minute; whether you’re fit or not fit you want to be playing every game. When you’re not fit you’re just thinking about getting back and getting into the team, and it’s arguably even more frustrating when you are fit and not playing.

“It’s difficult, but you just have to keep training hard, keep working on the little bits you can and hope things turn around when you get a chance."

Asked what advice he's had from Ian Holloway, Furlong said: "He was just saying I had to keep working hard.

"He said football’s a funny game; you can be in it one minute and out of it another, like last week I was out of the squad and then I was starting (against Burton).

"You’ve just got to take every opportunity you can and that includes training.

"When I came back from injury I played in a few under-23s games that kind of helped with my fitness and after training I was doing a lot of running and things like that.

"It’s an important part of the game to make sure I’m ready whenever I’m asked."

