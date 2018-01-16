The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alex Smithies has spoken out about the challenge for the number one jersey at Loftus Road, saying the three goalkeepers help each other to reach new standards.

Although Smithies is a first team regular, he's consistently pushed by Matt Ingram and Joe Lumley for his jersey, something which the 27-year-old says keeps him on his toes.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "I enjoy the challenge and it’s a tough challenge with the goalkeepers that we’ve got at the club.

"It’s a daily challenge to be the best keeper on the training ground and we’re all at it every single day. There’s never a day when someone drops their standards and that can only be good for me.

"I’m being pushed regularly and it’s good for everybody because the person who comes out on top deserves to play regularly."

