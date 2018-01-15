The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alex Smithies has praised young goalkeeper Joe Lumley after making an excellent start to life at Blackpool.

The 22-year-old kept a clean sheet in his first start for the Tangerines as they drew 0-0 with Bristol Rovers, and the Rs number one has said the youngster is set for big things.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "I’m very pleased for Joe, he certainly deserves his chance to be playing games, as did Matt (Ingram).

"We certainly have a good group of goalkeepers. The other two have great attitudes, want to play games and want to push harder which in turn pushes me so I’m really happy with the situation.

"We’re all fighting for the same spot but ultimately only one person can get it at QPR and if Joe needs to go out and get games then good luck to him.

"He’s a fantastic keeper and I think he’ll do very well at Blackpool."

