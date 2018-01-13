Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Smithies is looking to put his FA Cup disappointment behind him as QPR look to get a crucial victory away at Burton Albion.

The Hoops went into the clash with MK Dons on the back of a morale-boosting league victory over Cardiff City, and Smithies says he's hoping to follow that result up against a typically stubborn Brewers side.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "In football it’s all about momentum and you can really benefit from a cup run. Ultimately it’s disappointing to get knocked out of the FA Cup but our sole focus is now on the league, starting against Burton.

“They’re a fairly consistent team in their style of play and the players that play; so we know what to expect. They’re a very hard-working team, they’re resilient and for such a small club they’ve come such a long way, and they’ve not got there by accident, they’ve done it through hard work and we know it’ll be a very tough game."

QPR sit six points above Burton going into the game, and with the Brewers occupying the final spot in the relegation zone, the focus for Ian Holloway's side is pulling away from the battle at the bottom.

Of course, a defeat would see them move within three points of the drop zone, but Smithies says he's keen to look up the table, rather than down.

"At this stage in the season we’re not completely focusing on the table and the teams are around us. For us it’s about stringing a run of results together and after a good result against Cardiff in the league we’ll be looking to get three points.

"Back-to-back wins in this league is massive, but we can only focus on the next game; if that moves us further away from the relegation battle then great, but we really want to start looking up and not get dragged into that so a win on Saturday could be very important for us."

The Hoops go into the match as favourites for this one, but Smithies is adamant that the Championship is not as clear-cut as that.

He said: "As a player the expectation of who should win or who’s expected to win comes from outside.

"We know we can beat any team in this league and we’ve shown that by beating some big teams who are doing well, and by being beaten to some teams who are lower down the table. It’s difficult to separate teams in this league and the table can be misleading.

"There’s not as much of a gap between the top and the bottom as the table might suggest."

