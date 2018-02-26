The video will start in 8 Cancel

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has hailed QPR youngster Joe Lumley, saying he expects them to become 'a top goalkeeper'.

The 23-year-old kept a clean sheet in the Tangerines' 2-0 victory over Portsmouth at the weekend, and speaking to the club's website, Bowyer praised the stopper's maturity.

He said: "He’s played superbly again without having a great deal to do.

“The calmness he brings, knowing that he’s coming for crosses, especially against Portsmouth with the height of Hawkins, Burgess and Clark from set-plays, was so important and he executed it perfectly. He’s going to be a top, top goalkeeper in my opinion.”

Lumley is tipped for a bright future in the game, and is widely regarded as the long-term successor to QPR's first team goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

