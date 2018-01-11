The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR are set to be without Paul Smyth and Jordan Cousins for their trip to Burton Albion on Saturday.

The former Linfield man has burst onto the scene at Loftus Road in recent weeks, scoring the winning goal on his debut against Cardiff City, but misses the trip to the Pirelli Stadium with a thigh injury, while Cousins misses out with a hamstring injury.

Alex Baptiste will make the trip after overcoming injury.

The former Middlesbrough man left the field after just 11 minutes against MK Dons with a back injury, but he's set to be involved alongside Massimo Luongo who will return after being rested for the FA Cup clash.

James Perch is also expected to be involved after playing the full 90 minutes for the under-23s in their 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at Harlington on Monday.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .