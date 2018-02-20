Video Loading

Good evening and welcome to Bramall Lane!

We're here to provide all the action from a night of Championship action in south Yorkshire.

Queens-Park-Rangers-v-Sheffield-United--Sky-Bet-Championship--Loftus-Road

QPR will be optimistic going into this one, having established an 11-point buffer to the relegation zone, meaning that Ian Holloway's side can breathe a little easier going into this one.

The Hoops recorded a narrow victory over the Blades back in October when tonight's hosts were sitting top of the Championship.

Despite going off the boil slightly, Sheffield United still sit in eighth place in the league meaning that the play-offs are still very much in their sights; a huge achievement following their promotion from League One last term.

Of course, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here at Get West London.

Key Events

19:13Phil Spencer

The boys are out for their warm-up!

19:07Phil Spencer

What do the fans make of that starting XI?

QPR fans have reacted to the starting line-up picked by Ian Holloway to face Sheffield United this evening.

Jack Robinson
Jack Robinson (Image: GetWestLondon)

The main talking point is the absence of Jack Robinson who misses the clash at Bramall Lane with a toe injury picked up against Bolton Wanderers.

Phil Spencer

Jack Robinson will miss tonight’s clash with Sheffield United.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Jack Robinson of Queens Park Rangers tackles Kamo Mokotjo of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at Loftus Road on November 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
The defender had been a doubt with a toe injury suffered against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, and has been deemed unfit to compete at Bramall Lane.

18:45KEY EVENT

Sheffield United team news

18:45KEY EVENT

QPR team news

18:32Phil Spencer

'A breath of fresh air'

Ian Holloway has hailed Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder for the job he’s done at the club, calling them ‘a breath of fresh air’.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Despite being promoted from League One last season, the Blades made a sharp start to life in the Championship, and despite coming off the boil slightly, they still find themselves in eight position in the league.

18:27Phil Spencer

Injury update for QPR

QPR’s defensive duo of Jake Bidwell and Jack Robinson are doubts to face Sheffield United.

Jake Bidwell and Matt Smith QPR
Jake Bidwell and Matt Smith QPR (Image: PA)

Bidwell jarred his shoulder in the 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on the weekend, while former Liverpool man Robinson picked up a minor toe injury.

18:23Phil Spencer

The Hoops are in the building...

18:21Phil Spencer

Good evening!