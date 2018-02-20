Good evening and welcome to Bramall Lane!
We're here to provide all the action from a night of Championship action in south Yorkshire.
QPR will be optimistic going into this one, having established an 11-point buffer to the relegation zone, meaning that Ian Holloway's side can breathe a little easier going into this one.
QPR fans react to former Liverpool man Jack Robinson's absence against Sheffield United
The Hoops recorded a narrow victory over the Blades back in October when tonight's hosts were sitting top of the Championship.
Despite going off the boil slightly, Sheffield United still sit in eighth place in the league meaning that the play-offs are still very much in their sights; a huge achievement following their promotion from League One last term.
Former Liverpool man Jack Robinson misses out for QPR as Ian Holloway makes one change for clash with Sheffield United
Of course, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here at Get West London.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
The boys are out for their warm-up!
What do the fans make of that starting XI?
QPR fans have reacted to the starting line-up picked by Ian Holloway to face Sheffield United this evening.
The main talking point is the absence of Jack Robinson who misses the clash at Bramall Lane with a toe injury picked up against Bolton Wanderers.
To see what the fans have had to say, click here.
Jack Robinson will miss tonight’s clash with Sheffield United.
The defender had been a doubt with a toe injury suffered against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, and has been deemed unfit to compete at Bramall Lane.
For full team news, click here.
Sheffield United team news
QPR team news
'A breath of fresh air'
Ian Holloway has hailed Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder for the job he’s done at the club, calling them ‘a breath of fresh air’.
Despite being promoted from League One last season, the Blades made a sharp start to life in the Championship, and despite coming off the boil slightly, they still find themselves in eight position in the league.
To hear what he had to say, click here.
Injury update for QPR
QPR’s defensive duo of Jake Bidwell and Jack Robinson are doubts to face Sheffield United.
Bidwell jarred his shoulder in the 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on the weekend, while former Liverpool man Robinson picked up a minor toe injury.
For full injury news, click here.