Good evening and welcome to Bramall Lane!

We're here to provide all the action from a night of Championship action in south Yorkshire.

QPR will be optimistic going into this one, having established an 11-point buffer to the relegation zone, meaning that Ian Holloway's side can breathe a little easier going into this one.

The Hoops recorded a narrow victory over the Blades back in October when tonight's hosts were sitting top of the Championship.

Despite going off the boil slightly, Sheffield United still sit in eighth place in the league meaning that the play-offs are still very much in their sights; a huge achievement following their promotion from League One last term.

Former Liverpool man Jack Robinson misses out for QPR as Ian Holloway makes one change for clash with Sheffield United

Of course, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here at Get West London.

