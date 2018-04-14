The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR fell to a 2-1 defeat against Preston North End.

It was a bright start from the Hoops who took the lead through Matt Smith within the opening 15 minutes, but a lack of precision in the final third stopped them killing the game off in the first half.

Preston then drew level through Callum Robinson shortly before half-time to set up the second 45 nicely.

The second half was an even affair until Alan Browne planted a header past Matt Ingram on 75 minutes to bolster Preston's play-off push.

A disappointing result, but how did we rate the Hoops?

QPR starting XI

Matt Ingram - 8

Ingram was a surprise inclusion but certainly showed that he's capable of playing at Championship level.

He made a strong early punch to ease himself into the game.

Looked comfortable for large spells, but couldn't do much about Preston's goal before half-time.

Darnell Furlong - 7

Has really established himself at right-back over recent weeks.

Furlong looked extremely strong in the tackle and adds an extra dimension to the attack with his excellent crossing and long throws.

Alex Baptiste 7

Looked dominant as he kept Preston's attack under wraps.

Made a couple of crucial headed interceptions, as well as showing great pace and experience to put in some well times tackles in crucial areas.

Jack Robinson - 7

Standing in as captain, Robinson showed exactly why it could prove hard for QPR to keep hold of their star man.

As well as being ruthless in defence, the former Liverpool man is very comfortable in possession, as he steps out to set the team on the counter attack.

Jake Bidwell - 7

Had an excellent game down the flank.

Bidwell was a constant threat as he was used as an outlet for Ryan Manning in order to spread the play.

Showed excellent strength in the tackle and crossing skills to find Matt Smith repeatedly.

Ryan Manning - 7

Showcased some neat early touches, cutting inside from the right to congest the middle of the park.

Looped an excellent ball into the box for Matt Smith's opener.

Jordan Cousins - 5

Showed good energy to break out of midfield.

Sometimes lacks the composure in the final third, but always willing to put in a shift for the team.

Replaced by Luke Freeman.

Massimo Luongo - 6

Played in a much more disciplined role in midfield, but kept control of the game and allowed those around him to focus on their attacking efforts.

Ebere Eze - 5

Had a difficult first half, as he struggled to make his mark on the game.

Occasionally gave the ball away and was guilty of trying to do too much at times.

A talented player nonetheless who will no-doubt learn from the experience of coming up against a resilient Preston defence.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 6

Had a tough afternoon but showed good desire to track back and help the team defensively.

Replaced by Paul Smyth after 60 minutes.

Matt Smith - 7

Looked a real threat in the area as he have the defence a torrid afternoon.

Showed a real poachers instinct to prod home Ryan Manning's cross in the first 15 minutes.

Replaced by Idrissa Sylla.

Substitutes

Idrissa Sylla - 5

Replaced Matt Smith on the hour-mark but failed to impact the game.

Paul Smyth - 6

Replaced Bright Osayi-Samuel after 60 minutes.

Showed energy down the right, but didn't have chance to get QPR back into the game.

Luke Freeman - 6

Replaced Jordan Cousins with 20 minutes left.

Showed a couple of neat touches, but didn't have time to properly impact the game.

