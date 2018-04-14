Good afternoon and welcome to W12!

We're here for the Championship clash between QPR and Preston North End; an encounter which certainly has added importance for the visitors.

Ian Holloway's side are all-but mathematically safe from the threat of relegation, meaning Ollie is likely to carry on looking at his squad as preparations get underway for next term.

(Image: PA)

As for Alex Neil's side, Preston sit five points off the play-off positions in 11th, meaning it's a must-win if the Lancashire side are to have any hope of making a last-gasp push for the top six.

We'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from the afternoon as it unfolds, and we want you to get involved on Facebook and Twitter, so get in touch to feature in our live blog!

