QPR fell to a 3-0 defeat as they were outplayed by Middlesbrough at Loftus Road.

The Hoops were second best throughout as Tony Pulis's side eased to victory.

It was a disappointing day at the office, but how did we rate the R's?

QPR starting line-up

Alex Smithies - 6

Very little he could have done about the first goal, but could arguably have done better with the second.

Didn't have a great deal else to do, other than an excellent save to deny Gestede.

Darnell Furlong - 6

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Looked impressive in his second successive start. Was a real attacking threat and caused George Friend a number of problems.

Did well to contain the rapid Adama Traore, but arguably could have done more to stop George Friends's effort.

Nedum Onuoha - 5

Didn't cope well with Middlesbrough's attacking play, as Assombalonga gave him a tough day at the office.

Joel Lynch - 6

Looked uncomfortable against the pace and power of Assombalonga. Struggled to retain control of the game.

Jack Robinson - 6

Went close with a long-range pile-driver early on but struggled in the first half. Did well to clear Rudy Gestede's effort off the line in the second half.

Jake Bidwell - 6

Did okay in the first half, but subbed off at the break in a tactical switch.

Massimo Luongo - 7

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Had a good game. Was keen to get on the ball and used his physicality to dominate the midfield battle. Hit an effort just over the bar from range.

Josh Scowen - 5

Looked overwhelmed in midfield as Grant Leadbitter and Jonny Howson dominated. Replaced by Ebere Eze on 70 minutes.

Luke Freeman - 5

Chipped in defensively but struggled to get into the game for the duration. Found Matt Smith with a couple of long passes, but will have hoped for better.

Conor Washington - 6

Worked hard to cause problems but came unstuck against Ben Gibson and Daniel Ayala. Had a good effort in the second half as he bent an effort wide of the mark.

Aramide Oteh - 6

Looked keen to impress but couldn't dent the Middlesbrough first half and was taken off at the break.

QPR substitutes

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 6

Replaced Jake Bidwell at the break but struggled to make any real impact.

Matt Smith - 6

Replaced Aramide Oteh at the break and caused some problems for Middlesbrough's defence. Could have had a penalty after a challenge in the area.

Ebere Eze - 6

Replaced Josh Scowen in the second half and didn't have many opportunities to affect the game.

