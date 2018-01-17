The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR face a difficult test this weekend as they welcome Middlesbrough to Loftus Road.

The Hoops will be brimming with confidence after back-to-back victories in the league, which has seen them move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

This was helped with the 3-1 victory over Burton Albion last week, giving Ian Holloway a selection headache going into the clash.

Aramide Oteh and Conor Washington were the surprise inclusions against the Brewers but justified their selection with a goal apiece in an excellent display in attack, while defenders Darnell Furlong and Joel Lynch also impressed on their return to the team.

However they'll face competition from the likes of Alex Baptise, Pawel Wszolek and Paul Smyth who will all be pushing to restore their place in the team.

But who should Ollie select against to face Middlesbrough? Have your say using our team selector tool!

