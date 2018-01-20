Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road!
QPR go into this one with their tails up after back-to-back wins in the Championship following victories over Cardiff City and Burton Albion.
The Hoops were certainly the better team against the Brewers last week, but the threat posed by Middlesbrough is far greater.
It hasn't been plain-sailing for the Boro since Tony Pulis took over, although they do sit just two points outside the play-offs, with aspirations of finishing the season much higher.
It's the kind of game that QPR have prospered in so far this season, and Ian Holloway will be hoping his side can do the same today.
As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from Loftus Road, and you can get involved by tweeting us at @QPR_GetWest or @PhilSpenc23.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
Full-time
QPR are beaten 3-0 by Middlesbrough at Loftus Road.
3 minutes added tume
GOAL! QPR 0 Middlesbrough 3 (Traore)
Adama Traore scores to wrap up the result for Middlesbrough.
A cross from Furlong finds Robinson at the back post who heads over.
Joel Lynch’s effort is well saved by Randolph.
Ebere Eze replaces Josh Scowen.
A great pass finds Freeman who wins the corner.
He whips the free-kick in but Smith heads over.
Massimo Luongo goes close with an effort from range.
Attendance: 14182 (2484 Middlesbrough)
Assombalonga’s effort is blocked and picked up by Smithies.
Conor Washington does well to bring the ball down but bends his effort wide.
Nedum Onuoha lets fly from range but his effort goes way over.
We're back underway!
Matt Smith and Bright Osayi-Samuel on for Jake Bidwell and Aramide Oteh.
Half-time
QPR go in 2-0 down at the break.
Joel Lynch seems to be being utilised as a makeshift striker as QPR look to add more physical presence to their attack.
It’s only a matter of time before Matt Smith gets the nod.
Adama Traore bulldozes his way through the QPR team and finds Patrick Bamford who’s goal is ruled out for offside.
QPR force a corner in front of the away fans; they’ve got a task on to get back into this one.
The Middlesbrough fans are in full voice now as their side move into a comfortable lead.
GOAL! QPR 0 Middlesbrough 2 (Friend)
George Friend scores an absolute scorcher as he finds the top corner from all of 30 yards. Outstanding effort.
Middlesbrough have really settled into a rhythm now, passing the ball around well and not giving QPR a chance.
Adama Traore shows his pace down the right but fizzes his cross out for a throw-in.
GOAL! QPR 0 Middlesbrough 1 (Ayala)
The corner comes in and Ben Gibson’s flick on was met by Dani Ayala at the back post.
Some excellent build-up play by Traore tees up Downing who’s effort is deflected over the bar.
QPR are giving Middlesbrough no time on the ball, forcing them into mistakes.
Joel Lynch does well to dispossess Assombalonga who was through on goal.
Furlong does well to control a diagonal ball from Robinson, but his cross is picked up by Randolph.
An in-swinging free-kick from Downing is cleared.
A great Cruyff-turn by Luongo gives the ball to Oteh who misjudges the pass.
Jack Robinson goes close with an absolute fizzer!