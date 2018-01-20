Video Loading

Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road!

QPR go into this one with their tails up after back-to-back wins in the Championship following victories over Cardiff City and Burton Albion.

The Hoops were certainly the better team against the Brewers last week, but the threat posed by Middlesbrough is far greater.

It hasn't been plain-sailing for the Boro since Tony Pulis took over, although they do sit just two points outside the play-offs, with aspirations of finishing the season much higher.

It's the kind of game that QPR have prospered in so far this season, and Ian Holloway will be hoping his side can do the same today.

Read More

QPR vs Middlesbrough build-up

As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from Loftus Road, and you can get involved by tweeting us at @QPR_GetWest or @PhilSpenc23.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .

Key Events

16:50Phil Spencer

Full-time

QPR are beaten 3-0 by Middlesbrough at Loftus Road.

16:48Phil Spencer

3 minutes added tume

16:43Phil Spencer

GOAL! QPR 0 Middlesbrough 3 (Traore)

Adama Traore scores to wrap up the result for Middlesbrough.

16:42Phil Spencer

A cross from Furlong finds Robinson at the back post who heads over.

16:39Phil Spencer

Joel Lynch’s effort is well saved by Randolph.

16:27Phil Spencer

Ebere Eze replaces Josh Scowen.

16:25Phil Spencer

A great pass finds Freeman who wins the corner.

He whips the free-kick in but Smith heads over.

16:20Phil Spencer

Massimo Luongo goes close with an effort from range.

16:18Phil Spencer

Attendance: 14182 (2484 Middlesbrough)

16:13Phil Spencer

Assombalonga’s effort is blocked and picked up by Smithies.

16:10Phil Spencer

Conor Washington does well to bring the ball down but bends his effort wide.

16:09Phil Spencer

Nedum Onuoha lets fly from range but his effort goes way over.

KEY EVENT

We're back underway!

16:02Phil Spencer

Matt Smith and Bright Osayi-Samuel on for Jake Bidwell and Aramide Oteh.

15:47Phil Spencer

Half-time

QPR go in 2-0 down at the break.

15:46Phil Spencer

Joel Lynch seems to be being utilised as a makeshift striker as QPR look to add more physical presence to their attack.

It’s only a matter of time before Matt Smith gets the nod.

15:43Phil Spencer

Adama Traore bulldozes his way through the QPR team and finds Patrick Bamford who’s goal is ruled out for offside.

15:40Phil Spencer

QPR force a corner in front of the away fans; they’ve got a task on to get back into this one.

15:39Phil Spencer

The Middlesbrough fans are in full voice now as their side move into a comfortable lead.

15:36KEY EVENT

GOAL! QPR 0 Middlesbrough 2 (Friend)

George Friend scores an absolute scorcher as he finds the top corner from all of 30 yards. Outstanding effort.

15:31Phil Spencer

Middlesbrough have really settled into a rhythm now, passing the ball around well and not giving QPR a chance.

15:28Phil Spencer

Adama Traore shows his pace down the right but fizzes his cross out for a throw-in.

15:25KEY EVENT

GOAL! QPR 0 Middlesbrough 1 (Ayala)

The corner comes in and Ben Gibson’s flick on was met by Dani Ayala at the back post.

15:24Phil Spencer

Some excellent build-up play by Traore tees up Downing who’s effort is deflected over the bar.

15:24Phil Spencer

QPR are giving Middlesbrough no time on the ball, forcing them into mistakes.

15:19Phil Spencer

Joel Lynch does well to dispossess Assombalonga who was through on goal.

15:17Phil Spencer

Furlong does well to control a diagonal ball from Robinson, but his cross is picked up by Randolph.

15:13Phil Spencer

An in-swinging free-kick from Downing is cleared.

15:11Phil Spencer

A great Cruyff-turn by Luongo gives the ball to Oteh who misjudges the pass.

15:07Phil Spencer

Jack Robinson goes close with an absolute fizzer!