Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road!

QPR go into this one with their tails up after back-to-back wins in the Championship following victories over Cardiff City and Burton Albion.

The Hoops were certainly the better team against the Brewers last week, but the threat posed by Middlesbrough is far greater.

It hasn't been plain-sailing for the Boro since Tony Pulis took over, although they do sit just two points outside the play-offs, with aspirations of finishing the season much higher.

It's the kind of game that QPR have prospered in so far this season, and Ian Holloway will be hoping his side can do the same today.

As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from Loftus Road, and you can get involved by tweeting us at @QPR_GetWest or @PhilSpenc23.

