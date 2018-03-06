The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR came away with a deserved point after fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw against Derby.

The Hoops dominated from the off, before an Andreas Weimann goal gave the Rams the lead after 38 minutes.

Both sides had their chances to score in the second half, but with the hosts dominating, the pressure paid off as Massimo Luongo scored a late header to secure a point for Ian Holloway's side.

A deserved result, but how did we rate the Hoops?

QPR starting XI

Alex Smithies - 6

Had a quiet first half, having very little to do before Weimann's goal.

Made a fantastic double save in the second half to deny Curtis Davies' back-post header.

Darnell Furlong - 7

Had a good game. Looked solid defensively and contributed greatly to the attack with several excellent crosses and the use of his long-throw.

Replaced by Wszolek in the second half.

Nedum Onuoha - 7

A commanding presence in defence; the Chief led by example for the majority as he controlled the game from the back.

He did, however, struggle with the pace of Derby's attack running in behind.

Even managed to make a nuisance of himself in the attacking third, scooping an effort over the bar early on.

Jack Robinson - 7

Had a solid game in defence. Looked comfortable coming out of defence with the ball, but sometimes needs to learn to release it a moment sooner.

Jake Bidwell - 5

Had an extremely quiet game. Contributed very little going forward and very little to report on defensively.

Massimo Luongo 7

Combined well with Luke Freeman through the match.

Luongo put in a real shift in midfield, and while it wasn't his best performance of the season, he certainly contributed in a solid midfield display.

Scored the equaliser with a fantastic header late on.

Josh Scowen - 6

Looked solid in midfield.

Scowen mopped up well in front of the back-four, and combined well with Freeman and Luongo to set QPR on the attack.

Personally, I think the role of a defensive midfielder suits him a lot better than the more advanced role he's tried to play in recent weeks.

Luke Freeman - 7

Looked threatening as he tried to dictate play.

A constant threat running at the defence, and using his step-overs to bamboozle the Rams. Had a couple of excellent efforts from range which on another day could have gone in.

Set up Massimo Luongo's late equaliser.

Paul Smyth - 8

Looked to get on the ball and charge down the right, getting the fans on their feet. Constantly closing the defenders down and gave Craig Forsyth a torrid evening.

Matt Smith - 7

Hit the crossbar early on with an instinctive volley. Linked up well with Smyth, winning flick-ons and making a nuisance of himself.

Conor Washington - 5

Had a very quiet first half, and was one of four players who could have put in a challenge on Kasey Palmer for Derby's first half goal.

Replaced by Eze after 59 minutes.

QPR Substitutes

Ebere Eze - 8

Made an immediate impact, bursting from midfield and setting up Matt Smith for an effort which was deflected wide.

A constant threat in the second half using his pace and energy to cause all kinds of issues.

In my opinion, Eze deserves a chance to play from the start.

Pawel Wszolek - 6

Replaced Darnell Furlong midway through the second half.

Was introduced to provide a more attacking outlet on the right, but failed to make any real impact on the game.

Joel Lynch - N/A

Not on the field long enough to be rated, but almost grabbed a winner late on - only to hit is effort straight at the keeper.

We've had our say, and now it's time for you to have yours.

Use our player ratings tool to rate the QPR team and out 10 and we'll reveal the results tomorrow!

