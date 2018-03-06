Good evening and welcome to Loftus Road!
It seems like an eternity since the last fixture following Saturday's postponed clash with Aston Villa, and no doubt everyone at QPR will be looking to avenge the heavy 5-2 defeat which took place 10 days ago.
Les Ferdinand gives his verdict on QPR's season and discusses the challenges of managing expectations after years of spending big
Tonight's opponents are Derby County, who despite sitting in fifth place in the Championship, are currently on a run of five games without a win and are in desperate need of three points to reignite their automatic promotion hopes.
QPR have largely impressed at Loftus Road this term, particularly against the league's high-flyers and fans will be hoping that the players can raise their game to get an unexpected three points to extend their nine-point gap on the drop zone.
As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from the Championship clash at Loftus Road.
Key Events
A brief stoppage in play as Joe Ledley receives treatment.
David Nugent fires wide for the visitors.
Paul Smyth wins a throw in a threatening area after running at Forsyth.
QPR hit the woodwork!
A Derby clearance bounces off Matt Smith and hits the angle of the goal!
Some slick passing from Luongo and Freeman finds the former Bristol City man on the edge of the area but he goes down as if he’s been shot and the referee waves play on.
The Bobby Zamora chants have already started....
Josh Scowen scoops in a lofty cross which is easily gathered by Scott Carson.
Kick-off
We’re underway at Loftus Road!
Here come the teams...
A tactical curve-ball?
QPR have made two changes from the defeat to Nottingham Forest as they host Derby County at Loftus Road.
Striker Conor Washington comes back into an attack-minded XI, while full-back Darnell Furlong also comes back into the side.
Derby team news
QPR team news
Who would the QPR fans like to start against Derby?
Derby County will have to do without George Thorne for their trip to Loftus Road but otherwise appear to have a clean bill of health ahead of their match with QPR .
Thorne will miss the trip to Loftus Road after he limped off in second half of the 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.
Chris Baird remains out due to suspension serving the second game of his three-match ban after he was shown a red card in the 3-3 draw at Reading.
'We've struggled for consistency'
Les Ferdinand has spoken of the challenges that come with adjusting to a new era at Loftus Road.
A few years ago, Queens Park Rangers were used to paying inflated transfer fees and hefty wages in order to attract big-name stars to W12, something which is certainly a thing of the past.
As part of a new era, and an ongoing battle with Financial Fair Play, the emphasis has shifted to signing high potential youngsters and building a team of players with a real hunger to succeed.
The change in strategy has seen a period of transition at QPR, and Ferdinand says that this has been evident in performances this season.
Injury news
QPR’s Joel Lynch is expected to come back into contention for tonight’s clash with Derby County.
The defender was set to miss Saturday’s match with Aston Villa after suffering with a virus, but with the fixture having been postponed, it’s thought that he could be ready to return against the Rams.
