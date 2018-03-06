Good evening and welcome to Loftus Road!

It seems like an eternity since the last fixture following Saturday's postponed clash with Aston Villa, and no doubt everyone at QPR will be looking to avenge the heavy 5-2 defeat which took place 10 days ago.

Tonight's opponents are Derby County, who despite sitting in fifth place in the Championship, are currently on a run of five games without a win and are in desperate need of three points to reignite their automatic promotion hopes.

QPR have largely impressed at Loftus Road this term, particularly against the league's high-flyers and fans will be hoping that the players can raise their game to get an unexpected three points to extend their nine-point gap on the drop zone.

As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from the Championship clash at Loftus Road.

