Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road.
We’re back in west London for what is bound to be a physical clash between the Hoops and the Trotters.
QPR will be hopeful of following up what was a spirited second half against Wolves last weekend, a display which almost saw them salvage a point in the 2-1 defeat at Molineux.
As for Bolton, they've seen a real upturn in form of late and sit two points above the relegation zone; a remarkable improvement from a side once seemingly destined for the drop.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here, so settle in and we’ll take care of the rest.
Ian Holloway has made two changes for this afternoon’s clash with Bolton Wanderers.
Massimo Luongo and Matt Smith return to the starting XI, while Jordan Cousins and James Perch both miss out with knocks.
Massimo Luongo and Paul Smyth could be in line to return for QPR against Bolton Wanderers at Loftus Road.
The duo have sat out in recent weeks with knee and thigh injuries respectively, but are both thought to be close to a return.
The thoughts of the gaffer
Ian Holloway says that QPR are ‘on the right track’ as they prepare to host struggling Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.
The Hoops sit eight points clear of the drop zone after last week’s 2-1 defeat to runaway leaders Wolves, but Ollie insists confidence will alway be high when playing in front of their own fans at Loftus Road.
