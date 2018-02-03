Good afternoon from Loftus Road!
It's been a disappointing couple of weeks for QPR but the team will no doubt be determined to put things right in front of their own fans.
The comfortable defeat against Middlesbrough two weeks was made worse after losing 2-0 to 10-man Bristol City at Ashton Gate seven days ago, a defeat which has injected the Hoops faithful with a wave of anxiety.
In terms of six-pointers, you won't find a much bigger game than this afternoon's clash against Barnsley; with a victory bringing the relegation-battlers within touching distance of Ian Holloway's men.
I wouldn't describe it as a must-win, but a defeat must be out of the question for the QPR camp.
As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news and updates as it happens right here.
Is it a must-win game?
QPR make five changes to face Barnsley
Ian Holloway has made five changes to the side that lost to Bristol City as he looks to get back to winning-ways against Barnsley.
Pawel Wszolek comes back into the QPR starting XI as he replaces Darnell Furlong who has suffered a groin strain.
Barnsley team news
QPR team news
Are QPR struggling for confidence?
Massimo Luongo has played down talk of a confidence crisis at QPR, but says they the team has struggled with their backs against the wall.
The Hoops have capitulated in the last two weeks after going a goal behind, and while the midfielder says the squad remain upbeat, he says that they’re struggling to stomach each sucker-punch.
'We've done things incorrectly'
Les Ferdinand insists that the QPR owners ‘know they’ve done things incorrectly’, but that they’re determined to get the club back on track.
The Hoops are going through a difficult time at the moment as they try to undo the damage done by massive overspending in recent years, but the club’s Director of Football insists that the wheels are in motion to make significant improvements.
