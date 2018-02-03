Good afternoon from Loftus Road!

It's been a disappointing couple of weeks for QPR but the team will no doubt be determined to put things right in front of their own fans.

The comfortable defeat against Middlesbrough two weeks was made worse after losing 2-0 to 10-man Bristol City at Ashton Gate seven days ago, a defeat which has injected the Hoops faithful with a wave of anxiety.

In terms of six-pointers, you won't find a much bigger game than this afternoon's clash against Barnsley; with a victory bringing the relegation-battlers within touching distance of Ian Holloway's men.

I wouldn't describe it as a must-win, but a defeat must be out of the question for the QPR camp.

As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news and updates as it happens right here.

