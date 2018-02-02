The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has hinted at making wholesale changes for QPR's crucial clash with Barnsley this week.

Ollie was furious with his team's effort against Bristol City last week, saying that he expected significantly more from his team.

QPR are expected to welcome back Paul Smyth and Pawel Wszolek in the matchday squad.

Both players haven't featured in the last month for the Hoops and they could provide the injection of pace and ideas needed to record a crucial three points over the relegation struggers.

Ollie also has the likes of Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair who haven't featured as much as they'd like in recent weeks, but could add a fearlessness to the starting XI.

He certainly has some decisions to make, but who should Holloway select to face the Tykes?

Have your say using our team selector!

