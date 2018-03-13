Good evening and welcome to Villa Park!
We're here for the rearranged Championship clash between Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.
A lot has changed the original date of this fixtures as QPR, who were fresh off the back of a 5-2 thumping at the hands of Nottingham Forest, are now feeling positive after picking up four points from the last six available.
That included a well-deserved draw with Derby last week before a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday.
However, Ian Holloway's side face the toughest test of the week as they take on Steve Bruce's promotion-chasing Aston Villa.
The Villains are going from strength to strength in the league, and looked very impressive in their 4-1 victory over Wolves at the weekend.
It's certainly a big test, but QPR will fancy themselves to pull off an upset here.
Of course, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from this one, so sit back and and relax while we take care of the rest.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.
Alex Smithies makes an unbelievable point-blank save to deny Jack Grealish a close-range header!
A great piece of play by Eze released Wszolek on the left but his low cross is smothered by the keeper.
GOAL! Aston Villa 0 QPR 2 (Bidwell)
Darnell Furlong’s cross finds it’s way through a crowd of players and Jake Bidwell slams home!
QPR are looking good here.
Ryan Manning’s whipped free-kick finds Darnell Furlong who centres the ball, only for it to be cleared away.
But the ball comes straight back in and Matt Smith heads the ball straight at Sam Johnstone.
A great bit of play by Eze find Bidwell on the left.
He puts in an excellent cross but the header is easily saved by Johnstone.
Albert Adomah goes close with a cross-shot which Alex Smithies has to tip over the bar.
GOAL! Aston Villa 0 QPR 1 (Manning)
A fantastic goal as Jake Bidwell’s whipped cross finds Ryan Manning who heads home!
Aston Villa go close as Jack Grealish fires over following a Snodgrass free-kick.
A whipped free-kick from Ryan Manning finds Matt Smith who heads straight at goal.
There might not be many QPR fans at Villa Park, but they certainly let John Terry know they were here.
Lots of boos as he touches the ball for the first time!
Matt Smith goes close with an early effort.
He picks up the ball on the edge of the area and drills it towards the bottom corner but Johnstone tops wide.
Kick-off: We're underway!
Here come the teams...
The enemy has been spotted...
Just five minutes to kick-off!
QPR are out for the warm-up!
Tonight's team explained:
A notable absentee?
Luke Freeman has been dropped by Ian Holloway as QPR make three changes for the clash with Aston Villa.
Freeman, who has the second-highest number of assists in the Championship, drops to the bench and is replaced by Ryan Manning.
For the rest of the team news, click here.
Aston Villa team news
QPR team news
Nedum Onuoha is expecting one of the most difficult games of the season as they prepare to take on promotion candidates Aston Villa.
The Villains sit just four points off second place in the Championship and have been a outstanding in recent weeks, scoring 11 goals in their last three games.
To hear what the Chief had to say, click here.
QPR are in the house
Will Ollie persist with a back four?
Ian Holloway has hinted that he’s set to keep the faith with a four-man defence, despite facing the prospect of being without defender Jack Robinson.
The 24-year-old came off at half-time in QPR’s 1-0 victory over Sunderland after suffering a nasty dead leg, and it’s thought that he’ll undergo a late fitness test ahead of tonight’s trip to Aston Villa.
To read what Ollie had to say, click here.