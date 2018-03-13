Good evening and welcome to Villa Park!

We're here for the rearranged Championship clash between Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

A lot has changed the original date of this fixtures as QPR, who were fresh off the back of a 5-2 thumping at the hands of Nottingham Forest, are now feeling positive after picking up four points from the last six available.

(Image: PA)

That included a well-deserved draw with Derby last week before a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday.

However, Ian Holloway's side face the toughest test of the week as they take on Steve Bruce's promotion-chasing Aston Villa.

The Villains are going from strength to strength in the league, and looked very impressive in their 4-1 victory over Wolves at the weekend.

It's certainly a big test, but QPR will fancy themselves to pull off an upset here.

Of course, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from this one, so sit back and and relax while we take care of the rest.

