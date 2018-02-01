Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transfer deadline day was extremely quiet if you're a QPR fan, with the majority crying out for a new signing as the 11pm cut-off closed in.

While I understand the frustration at seeing other clubs completing deal after deal, the business done by QPR this month, in my opinion, can only be described as a success.

It's no secret that QPR are in the middle of a battle regarding Financial Fair Play, meaning that the club are watching the purse strings more closely than ever.

At the start of the month, Ian Holloway had one of the largest first team squads in the Championship, and several players on wage packets which simply didn't equate to their value to the team, the focus had to be on trimming the fat.

That was done with the departures of Steven Caulker, Ariel Borysiuk and Yeni Ngbakoto, all of whom were on significant wages.

As well as the first team, the club possessed a large number of youngsters. While it's important to develop youth, there's no point stock-piling these young stars if there is no route into the first team, meaning it made a lot of sense to allow the likes of Reece Grego-Cox, Dan Darbyshire and Michael Petrasso to move on.

The third category was those who left the club on loan. The likes of Sean Goss, Joe Lumley and Olamide Shodipo are all players who are deemed to have a future at QPR, but with no first team opportunities on the horizon, it made complete sense to allow them to play first team football elsewhere, while also getting a helping hand with their wages.

Of course balancing the books is a two-way street, and it's no good cutting the wage bill if you're simply going to bring someone else in.

The month of January was crucial on the pitch as QPR established a seven-point buffer between them and the relegation zone.

In my opinion, this reduced the need to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Whether the club will regret that remains to be seen, but if QPR can retain a safe mid-table position having significantly balanced the books over the course of the season, I'm sure the hierarchy will see this season as a huge success.

Of course several other high earning players such as Nedum Onuoha, James Perch and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas will be out of contract in the summer, meaning their significant wage packages will be addressed in one way or another at the end of the season.

I appreciate that's not necessarily what fans at Loftus Road want to hear, but what that does do is ensure that the club will be at "ground-zero" point in the summer.

This means that with the wage bill back in line, the rebuilding process will be able to start once against at Loftus Road, with the significant damage of the last few years being managed in a way that will ensure stability at the club once again.

