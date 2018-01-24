Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've got just seven days left of the Transfer Window and, as ever, QPR have been linked with a number of players.

If the papers were to be believed, the Hoops would have made upwards of six new signings so far this month, but alas, the incoming tally stands at zero.

There have, however, been a number of players to leave the club so far this month, but with several current players also being linked, it seems there have been some 'porky pies' in the press.

For every good rumour, there are at least 10 which prove to be shockingly poor, and this month is no different.

So, as we enter the final part of the month that is the January transfer window, we've rated all the transfer rumours surrounding QPR on their likeliness of happening (1-10) - both outgoing and incoming.

Incomings

Saman Ghoddos

It was a rumour that gathered pace over the summer in Sweden, as QPR had a reported £1.7m bid rejected for the striker.

Six months on and the price tag of Ghoddos appears to be going up and up as the Iranian striker stars for Ostersunds in the Europa League.

A QPR move appears highly unlikely at best as he gears up to face Arsenal over two legs in February.

Rating: 0

Tom Bradshaw

The striker has been impressive for Barnsley this season, scoring nine goals to keep Paul Heckinbottom's side out of the relegation spots.

It's highly unlikely that the relegation-battlers would part with their top marksman as they look to fight the drop, making a move to QPR, Reading or Ipswich, all of whom he was linked with, a long-shot for this month.

He's certainly a good striker at this level, and maybe one to watch in the summer if Barnsley were to lose their Championship status at the end of the season.

Rating: 4

Danny Newton

The Stevenage striker has impressed since joining from Tamworth in the summer, but if reports are to be believed he could be ready for another step up.

QPR sit alongside Barnsley and MK Dons as the favorites to sign Newton, who would certainly be the most cost-effective option of the strikers linked with the west London side.

Also with the Tykes and the Dons both struggling, QPR would surely fancy their chances of being the most attractive option.

Rating: 6

Jack Marriott

The Peterborough forward has attracted a number of suitors this month including the likes of Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds and Sunderland.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

While QPR would give him the ideal platform to ply his trade in the Championship, a like fee of £5m plus is bound to put the Hoops down the pecking order if a bidding war was to break out, meaning QPR's chances are slim.

Rating: 3

Anthony Pilkington

The winger was linked with a move to QPR when it appeared that his Cardiff City career was all-but over having made just one appearance for the Bluebirds this season.

However, since he was linked with the Hoops, Pilkington has made three appearances, contributing two assists to the team's cause as he looks to fight for his place in the Welsh capital.

(Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

He may not be a man completely in favour, but the 29-year-old is certainly fighting for his future.

Rating: 5

