Good afternoon and welcome to our transfer window special.

There's just two weeks left of January, and all eyes are on QPR to see business they will conclude between now and the deadline.

We've seen a number of players leave the club so far such as Yeni Ngbakoto, Sean Goss, Michael Petrasso, Reece Grego-Cox and Brandon Comley, but with just an under-23 signing to our name, the hope is that the Hoops will be looking to bring in a player or two.

There's also more names expected to leave Loftus Road this month as Ian Holloway looks to trim his squad.

It's a busy time at the club, and we're here to answer any questions that you might have around the club as the January transfer window begins to hot up.

We will start at 12pm, so get in touch using the form below, or message us on Twitter or Facebook and we'll do everything we can to answer all your questions.

