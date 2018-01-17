Good afternoon and welcome to our transfer window special.
There's just two weeks left of January, and all eyes are on QPR to see business they will conclude between now and the deadline.
We've seen a number of players leave the club so far such as Yeni Ngbakoto, Sean Goss, Michael Petrasso, Reece Grego-Cox and Brandon Comley, but with just an under-23 signing to our name, the hope is that the Hoops will be looking to bring in a player or two.
There's also more names expected to leave Loftus Road this month as Ian Holloway looks to trim his squad.
It's a busy time at the club, and we're here to answer any questions that you might have around the club as the January transfer window begins to hot up.
We will start at 12pm, so get in touch using the form below, or message us on Twitter or Facebook and we'll do everything we can to answer all your questions.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
Thanks for tuning in. You can look back on the responses to the Q&A throughout the day.
What is the situation surrounding David Wheeler?
It’s been a tough start to David Wheeler’s career at QPR.
Despite a couple of promising performances, the right-midfielder has played just nine minutes since the start of December, and with no news of an injury, it appears that he simply hasn’t done enough to feature.
Wheeler is 26 years old so is arguably in his prime, meaning that if he isn’t featuring regularly for the first team, his future will likely be away from the club.
Whether Holloway will look to offload him in January remains to be seen, but it certainly isn’t a move that’s worked out.
What does the future hold for Ariel Borysiuk?
The midfielder looks to be surplus to requirements at Loftus Road.
He fell out of favour last season under Ian Holloway, but looked set for a dramatic resurgence during preseason when he was a regular feature in Ollie’s plans.
However it appears that his future certainly lies away from the club after struggling to break into the team.
It’s likely that the club will look to offload Borysiuk this month, with a loan deal looking the most likely option.
Was it the right decision to allow Sean Goss to go out on loan?
Absolutely.
The midfielder is clearly a talent but seems to be lacking in match experience; something which has stopped Ian Holloway from putting his trust in him since signing him 12 months ago.
Goss certainly has a future at the club, and a six-month loan spell with a club like Rangers will work wonders as he matures into a competitive footballer, and not just a talented prospect.
The experience of playing at Ibrox every week is enough to put hairs on anybody’s chest, and I’d expect Goss to come back a much-improved player in the summer.
What's the latest on JET?
The career of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas at QPR has not been a success.
The forward hasn’t featured for the first team since April 2016, and it’d be a huge surprise if he hasn’t played his last game in a QPR shirt.
He has been recalled to the under-23 team in the last week, featuring in two heavy defeats and missing a penalty in the process.
JET has six months left on his contract at Loftus Road, and it’s likely that the club will be trying to offload the forward this month in an attempt to further trim the wage bill.
If that doesn’t happen, it seems all-but confirmed that the striker will leave the club under a cloud at the end of his deal in June.
Will Osman Kakay or Niko Hamaleinen go out on loan?
My understanding is that both players will be looking to gain first team opportunities this month.
A loan move is preferable, but only if the player is judged to be in Ian Holloway’s plans long-term.
Both Kakay and Hamalainen are 20 years of age, and so need to start thinking about first team opportunities, and if a chance isn’t forthcoming at Loftus Road, it may well be that they take a similar route to Reece Grego-Cox to establish themselves in the professional game.
This is only speculation, but I’d certainly expect movement with both players before the end of the month.
Are QPR in the market for a defender? - Jamie
My understanding is that a defender isn’t a priority this month.
With funds being limited, I’d only be expecting one or two additions at the most, with the attacking positions being a priority.
The QPR defence have good strength in depth, especially with the return of Grant Hall, Joel Lynch, Nedum Onuoha and James Perch to first team fold.
Ian Holloway has the situation where he has two players in each position which is exactly what he’d want; and if anything it’s possible that he may look to offload a defender or two as he looks to trim the squad.
The only position that could be strengthened is right wing-back, but with the competence of Jordan Cousins in that role, as well as the development of Darnell Furlong, it’s not seen as a priority.
What’s your take on the other strikers linked?
There’s certainly been no shortage of strikers linked with the club this month, with most the links to be taken with a large pinch of salt.
The names of Jack Marriott, Tom Bradshaw and Danny Newton have been three of the more popular names to crop up, with only one of them a realistic link for QPR.
While Marriott and Bradshaw would be good signings, interest is high in the two players meaning that both stars could be the subject of a bidding war; something which QPR simply won’t be able to compete in.
As for Newton, he could be an affordable option for the Hoops.
He scored 29 goals last season for Tamworth, a tally which earned him a move to Stevenage, and it’s thought he could be about to make another step up after an impressive start to his career with Boro.
Whether Stevenage would be willing to sell just six months after signing him remains to be seen, but he’s certainly likely to be the more affordable of the options.
'I saw a Tweet saying Middlesbrough had bid for Massimo Luongo, is there any truth in this?'
In short, no.
Massimo Luongo is settled in London with his family, while QPR would not be willing to part with arguably their biggest asset.
On the other side, Middlesbrough have a plethora of players in Luongo’s position; so much so that they’re actually looking to offload central midfielders, with Adam Forshaw looking likely to move to Leeds United.
The link doesn’t seem to make sense on either side, so I’d be very surprised if this came to fruition.
Why did QPR let Michael Petrasso a Canadian international leave on a free?
The 22-year-old found it hard to fit into Ian Holloway’s system, despite proving himself on the international stage.
Petrasso is a winger by trade, but is often utilised at right-back for Canada.
He’s struggled to adapt to Ian Holloway’s style of play, and was keen for a move back to his homeland; something which he looks close to doing with Montreal Impact.
QPR aren’t in a position to carry players who aren’t in their plans, and so the decision to offload Petrasso seemed the best thing to do with just six months left on his deal.
What does the future hold for Conor Washington?
If you’d asked me a week ago my answer may have been a little different.
However, what we saw against Burton Albion was a striker who looked refreshed, rejuvenated and determined to prove himself to both the manager and the QPR fans.
Washington gets a lot of stick from quarters of the fans, but you can’t argue with the effort and desire which he brings to the team.
He looked to have fallen down the pecking order during the Christmas period, leading to speculation about his future, but Washington clearly has the potential to be a key part of this QPR team.
He’s the definition of a ‘confidence player’, and hopefully he can use his long-awaited goal against Burton as a springboard for the rest of the campaign.
Are QPR targeting an experience striker or a non-league star?
A good question, but as I’m sure you’d predict, it all comes down to money.
QPR have made no secret of the fact they’re looking for a striker, and while the club would obviously love to get an established frontman, a proven striker costs significant amount; something which the Hoops don’t have.
A permanent move for an established Championship striker in this day and age can cost anything from £5m upwards; an amount which QPR simply can’t afford.
Even a loan move for a Premier League club is costly, keeping in mind the increased wages in the top flight, not to mention any loan fees which apply.
This is why the club’s scouting network are scouring the football league, non-league and other countries around the UK to find a more cost-effective solution.
If the club are to bring in a frontman, it’s almost certain to be a player on the upward curve of his career who is deemed to have the potential to be a success in the Championship.
Do you think Idrissa Sylla will leave the club this month? - Joe
Thanks for the question, Joe.
I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see Sylla leave the club.
While he’s shown in the first half of the season that he’s arguably QPR’s best poacher, his all-round contribution to the team doesn’t seem to match up to what Ian Holloway looks for in his team.
While I understand the club aren’t actively looking to sell him, if an offer was made which would recoup what was paid for him, I imagine QPR would be keen to do business.
Sylla’s a big personality in the changing room, and if he was to stay he’d certainly be an asset, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was offloaded.
What do we know about Niko Muir?
The striker has an outstanding reputation as one of the top strikers outside of the football league.
Muir has scored 30 goals in 38 appearances for Hendon this year, and has been described as ‘a powerful striker’.
His form has attracted significant interest from AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham and Crawley Town, with the 24-year-old thought to possess the qualities required to be a success in the football league.
Hendon confirmed that Muir is undergoing a week-long trial with QPR, but insist that no formal agreement has been agreed between the clubs.
How many more players do we expect to leave QPR this month?
We’ve already seen six players leave QPR this month, and I imagine there could be another five or six heading out.
We’ve seen a number of players leave the club so far such as Steven Caulker, Yeni Ngbakoto, Sean Goss, Michael Petrasso, Reece Grego-Cox and Brandon Comley, but there’s still a lot of fat to be trimmed from the squad.
You just have to look at the likes of Ariel Borysiuk and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas who the club will be looking to offload, while a number of under-23 players will also be available as they struggle to break into Ian Holloway’s plans.
It could be a lively couple of weeks at Harlington, that’s for sure!
Why was Reece Grego-Cox allowed to leave QPR?
Thanks for your question, John!
A - The decision for Grego-Cox to leave the club was the definition of mutual.
It’s common knowledge that QPR are looking to streamline the squad as they look to tackle a potentially hefty Financial Fair Play fine, but in this instance it was purely down to limited opportunities at first team level.
At the age of 21, Reece was at an age where he needed first team football, and I understand he was very much on board with the idea of breaking out of his comfort zone to try and make his way in the game.
With this in mind it was in the best interests of both parties to part company.
It’s a six-month deal that he’s signed with Woking, and he’ll be hoping to hit the ground running as he works towards his ambitions of playing in the football league.
What area do you think QPR most need to strengthen?
Despite a decent result against Burton Albion on Saturday, you can’t look anywhere other than the attacking third.
Aramide Oteh looked strong against the Brewers, while Conor Washington also had arguably his best game in a QPR shirt, but whether we can rely on those two to lead the line consistently remains to be seen.
The Hoops have a number of options in attack, but with young Oteh looking the most natural finisher of the group, it’d be wise to invest a more experience frontman to ease the pressure on his young shoulders.