It was the stuff dreams are made of for young forward Aramide Oteh.

The striker was drafted into QPR's starting XI for the trip to Burton Albion after a string of cameo appearances over the festive period.

Despite not having the chance to show what he can do in those appearances, his consistency on the training ground and in the under-23s has clearly been enough to convince Ollie to take the risk; albeit it's not much of a risk when the other strikers aren't performing.

He certainly justified his inclusion.

The 19-year-old could have made the best possible start within a minute, latching onto Conor Washington's through ball only to blaze over the bar.

It was an opportunity that perhaps came too soon for him.

However Oteh knuckled down and put in a real shift, showing off his pace and power; and his versatility to hold up play and run in behind.

His partnership with Washington looked dangerous, with the pair swapping roles as one came short and the other went long; keeping the Brewers defence on their toes.

But the best was yet to come.

It may not have been the best goal of his career, but the youngster managed to bundle home from close range, showing his poachers instinct to be in the right place at the right time, something which QPR appear to be otherwise lacking.

The forward made quite an impression on his debut, and has surely played himself into Ian Holloway's starting XI for next week's clash with Middlesbrough.

