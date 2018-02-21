Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have got the Championship's best record for injury time success this season.

According to research done by bookmaker sportingbet , the Hoops top the charts for their record between the 90th minute and the end of the game, having scored and conceded just one in that time so far this term.

As well as this, research over the past five seasons shows that QPR have the second best goal differential of any team in the Championship, with an average of just over six goals per season scored in the 90th minute or later. In fact, no team has scored more goals in the final minutes of games than Ian Holloway's men.

While QPR have an average goal difference of 1.75 in stoppage time, they trail Sheffield Wednesday who top the pile with an average goal difference of 2.51.

Furthermore, The R's have secured a total of 3 points from goals in the dying minutes of games, which ranks 9th in the league.

