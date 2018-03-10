The video will start in 8 Cancel

He's normally a figure of optimism and reason on social media, but that wasn't the case as Tony Fernandes became embroiled in a Twitter spat on Saturday evening.

The exchange took place after QPR's 1-0 victory over Sunderland at Loftus Road; a result which surely ended the Hoops' concerns over a relegation battle as they moved 13 points clear of the drop zone.

It should be an evening for celebrating, but instead, Fernandes has been dragged into a dispute with a number of QPR fans.

Speaking on Twitter, Fernandes initially said: "Satisfying week. Taken loads of stick ,hate , abuse but stuck at it. Patience. Good to see 5 young lads 4 from under 23 on the pitch at the end. Long way to go buy some things going right."

This led to numerous retorts from the Loftus Road faithful, which resorted in the QPR co-chairman having to defend his stance.

The exchange can be seen below.

