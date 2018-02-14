Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Ramsey has paid tribute to Ryan Mason following the announcement of his retirement from football at the age of 26.

Hull City man Mason suffered a horrific head injury in a game against Chelsea in January 2017.

And while he was working his way back to a position where he could play again, the 26-year-old has taken medical advice to call time on his short football career.

Ramsey worked with Mason at Tottenham, and the QPR technical director paid tribute to the midfielder.

Speaking on Talksport, Ramsey said: "It's a great loss for the English game. He flourished a little bit late, he was a late developer, but he's one of the best youth players I've ever seen - a good finisher, good on the ball, he was an all-rounder, an excellent footballer and it's a big loss.

"Of all the players that have come through there [at Tottenham] he would be at the very top as one of the best players.

"He would have got a lot more [England] caps had he not had some of the niggly injuries he had. As a player there was a lot more to come from him."

And the Hoops man is trying to encourage Mason to move into coaching, believing he has a lot to offer.

He added: "For Ryan I hope he can stay in the game because I think he has got a lot to offer.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .

"The choice he's made is a life choice. He's recently had a son and I think it's good for him to make that choice at this stage of his career. Hopefully I'm trying to entice him into coaching because he's got a lot to offer. He's got a lot of understanding."