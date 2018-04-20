The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR are facing a defensive headache when they travel to Griffin Park to take on Brentford in the west London derby on Saturday.

The Rs are without a number of key men in defence, meaning Ian Holloway may have to give his younger players a chance in the melting pot that is the derby at Griffin Park.

Alex Baptiste may miss out as a result of a knee problem, while Jack Robinson (illness), Nedum Onuoha (suspension), Grant Hall and Joel Lynch will all definitely sit out the game.

But with that in mind, Holloway is hoping his youngsters can come in a do a job against Brentford.

He told the official website: “Somebody might get the opportunity to step in, and I might have to move someone else in the team about, too.

“Of course, they (younger players) have got to learn and it isn’t always going to be rosy when you have a side so young.

“But let’s see if we can go to Brentford and get a result. I’m looking forward to it.

“I want a reaction and I want to see how my boys handle a big local derby. Let’s see if they can cope with it and do well for us.

“These young men have got to step forward.”

