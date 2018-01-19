The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR are set to be without Paul Smyth for the visit of Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The former Linfield man hasn't featured in the league since his match-winning display due to a thigh strain, and he's set to miss out again at Loftus Road this weekend.

David Wheeler is another player who misses out due to an ankle injury.

In brighter news, Alex Baptiste and Jordan Cousins are back in contention for the Hoops after missing last weekend's game with Burton Albion.

Baptiste will be looking forward to facing his former club after a back injury, while Cousins returned to training after a hamstring issue.

