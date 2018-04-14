The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have made five changes for this afternoon's clash with Preston North End, with a couple of surprise inclusions.

Ever-present goalkeeper Alex Smithies is replaced between the sticks by Matt Ingram, who makes his first league start in two years for the Rs.

Elsewhere, Luke Freeman, Josh Scowen, Paul Smyth and Idrissa Sylla drop to the bench, with Ryan Manning, Massimo Luongo, Ebere Eze and Matt Smith coming into the starting XI.

QPR team: Ingram, Furlong, Baptiste, Robinson, Bidwell, Manning, Cousins, Luongo, Osayi-Samuel, Eze, Smith.

Subs: Smithies, Freeman, Scowen, Wszolek, Kakay, Smyth, Sylla.

