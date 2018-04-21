The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have made six changes for this afternoon's clash with Brentford.

Young defender Osman Kakay comes in for his first senior league start for the Hoops, with Jack Robinson missing out through illness.

Elsewhere, Josh Scowen, Luke Freeman, Paul Smyth, Idrissa Sylla and Pawel Wszolek return to the starting XI, with Ryan Manning, Jordan Cousins, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ebere Eze and Matt Smith dropping to the bench.

Matt Ingram also starts between the sticks, with Alex Smithies named on the bench.

QPR team: Ingram, Kakay, Furlong, Baptiste, Bidwell, Luongo, Freeman, Smyth, Sylla, Wszolek.

Subs: Smithies, Perch, Cousins, Manning, Osayi-Samuel, Eze, Smith.

