The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have handed a trial to Stoke City defender Andrew Cherdieu.

The 18-year-old move to the Potters from Racing Club in France, and was linked with a move to Nice last summer.

(Image: QPR/Back Page Images (with permission from QPR FC))

The centre-back was thought to have a bright future with the Premier League club, but is now on trial with the Hoops and will feature in this afternoon's under-23s clash with Cardiff City.

Also on trial with the club is Aaron Eyoma.

The Arsenal winger is still on trial at Harlington and featured in last week's under-23 clash with Colchester United, and is being given another opportunity to impress against the Bluebirds.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .