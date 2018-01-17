The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have taken striker Niko Muir on trial after an impressive start to the season, his club have confirmed.

The powerful forward, who currently plays for Bostik League side Hendon, has attracted interested from a number of football league sides over recent months, including the likes of Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Crawley.

Muir has scored 30 goals in 38 games for Bostik League side Hendon, establishing himself as one of the top goalscorers outside of the football league.

Hendon confirmed the news of the trial on their website, but reiterated that no formal offer has been made.

