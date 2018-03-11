Queens Park Rangers are in action this afternoon against the Black Cats in west London, looking to gain three points to stave off any fears of being dragged into a relegation fight.
Sunderland, on the other hand, are desperate for points, having been crushed 3-0 by Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Last weekend, they were in London and gained a 1-1 draw at Millwall.
FULL-TIME!! Eze does it...
QPR 1-0 Sunderland. Three points in the bag! Eze the hero!
Late pressure
Sunderland looking for an equaliser! Late pressure... even Camp has come up for a corner!
SUB FOR QPR
Eze is of, and Ryan Manning comes on. Eze has been brilliant today.
Good save!
Lee Camp gets across to his left to parry Osayo-Samuel’s curler!
GOOOOO....NO.
Matt Smith heads in, but he’s flagged for offside.
Around ten minutes left
QPR still leading 1-0 against Sunderland.
ANOTHER SUB FOR QPR
Smyth off, and on comes Bright Osayi-Samuel.
BIG CHANCE FOR THE SECOND!
Matt Smith is played in... he should score...straight at Lee Camp!
GOOOOOAAALLL!
Ebere Eze puts Rangers ahead! 1-0!
SHOT!
Smyth gets a shot on target but sub Lee Camp gets down to save easily.
WIDE!
Ebere Eze drags a shot wide of the target from the edge of the box.
CLOSE!
Joel Lynch clears the danger for a corner after Smithies misjudged a cross!
RED CARD!
Sunderland are down to ten men! Jason Steele handled the ball outside of his area - straight red!
SUB
Joel Lynch has come on for QPR at the break, replacing Jack Robinson.
SECOND HALF!
It can only get better - we hope! QPR vs Sunderland, second 45, here we go.
HALF-TIME!
It’s goalless here at the break. Not exactly a classic. Please improve in the second period. Join us again in 15 minutes!
It hits the wall and goes out for a throw in...
FREE-KICK
...to QPR. Chance...
A BIT BORING...
It’s not exactly entertainment this afternoon, it has to be said. Come on, QPR!
EARLY SUB
Sunderland are forced into a first half substitution, as Jonny Williams limps off and is replaced by Aiden McGeady.
POSSESSION STATS after 20 minutes
QPR 55% - SUNDERLAND 45% -
No chances yet in west London. QPR slightly edging it at the moment.
Even start at Loftus Road between the two sides. Hopefully it hots up shortly.
KICK OFF!
Sunderland get us off and under way in west London, kicking away from their fans in the first half.
THE TEAMS ARE OUT!
Here we go in west London! It’s QPR v Sunderland. Stay with us for live updates!
WARM UPS
Both teams just finishing their warm-ups here at Loftus Road. Not long before kick-off!
NOT A HOME BANKER
How much of a threat do Sunderland pose today? They are struggling but still have match-winners in their squad this afternoon. Not an easy task for Rangers, who go with four at the back instead of a three with wing-backs.
With QPR still looking inconsistent, the Black Cats may fancy themselves in west London.
TEAM NEWS IS IN
WELCOME TO LOFTUS ROAD!
It’s matchday in west London - stay on our blog right here for all the updates throughout today’s game against Sunderland.