Queens Park Rangers are in action this afternoon against the Black Cats in west London, looking to gain three points to stave off any fears of being dragged into a relegation fight.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are desperate for points, having been crushed 3-0 by Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Last weekend, they were in London and gained a 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Get West London are at Loftus Road reporting on all the action, provided by our QPR Club Writer Phil Spencer and Digital Football Writer Mark Ritson.

For all the latest updates throughout this afternoon, make sure you stay on our matchday blog, below!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.