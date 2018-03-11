Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It might not have been a classic encounter, but QPR did what was needed to get the three points against struggling Sunderland.

A moment of quality from Ebere Eze proved to be the difference on a day where quality was a little limited.

We've all seen the highlights, but here are a few moments you might have missed from the 1-0 victory in W12.

Jack Robinson playing leader

It's always a positive to have big characters in the squad, and thankfully for QPR they do have several stars who can step up and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

One man who does this more often than not is Liverpudlian defender Jack Robinson, who despite not being skipper, is still more than comfortable giving his team-mates a right old rollocking.

It was during the first half when the Hoops were looking to hold onto possession when Massimo Luongo looked to play a killer-ball in-behind to Paul Smyth; only for it to be too strong for him and roll out of play.

Well, it's safe to say Robinson wasn't happy with his choice of pass, and (not so) kindly let him know that he'd made the wrong decision.

Good old Robbo!

It's a young mans' game

Paul Smyth was the hero on Tuesday night as his boundless energy and tireless tracking back caused allsorts of issues for Craig Forsyth.

Fast-forward a few days and it was veteran defender John O'Shea who was having to do the chasing; and he wasn't happy about it.

After one threaded ball for Smyth, it was the duty of the former-Manchester United man to try and catch the sprightly forward; and he'll have been counting his lucky stars that the move came to nothing.

As Sunderland composed themselves, you could see O'Shea blowing his cheeks out in relief that he wasn't left too red-faced by Smyth; although next time he might choose to let someone else do the running.

'Do you remember Jermain Defoe?'

Sunderland haven't had a great deal to cheer over recent years, and the story wasn't much different yesterday at Loftus Road.

It was a fairly even game before Jason Steele saw red for a handball outside of the area; a moment which perfectly summed up what the Black Cats are going through at the moment.

With the Sunderland reporters sat behind us at Loftus Road, it was all very quiet until one voice took a walk down memory lane, saying to his colleague 'do you remember Jermain Defoe?'.

A year is a long time in football, but considering all the hardship that Sunderland fans have had to put up with of late, you can forgive them for opting to remind themselves of a more positive time.

The return of a former Hoop

You can forgive the Sunderland fans for being less-than impressed after Jason Steele's frankly ridiculous red card; but what followed was certainly unexpected.

Boos were ringing out from the away end as Steele left the pitch, before the emergence of substitute keeper Lee Camp drew a completely different reaction.

Spotting the former QPR goalkeeper, the home fans gave Camp a rapturous applause; a nice touch to relieve the tension in what could have been an extremely downbeat atmosphere.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.