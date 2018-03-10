The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have answered calls from the fans as they hand starlet Ebere Eze his first start in the blue and white hoops.

The youngster enjoys a growing reputation at Loftus Road after enjoying a fruitful loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers earlier this term.

Eze returned to west London in January and has boasted a series of impressive displays off the bench; seemingly doing enough to encourage Ian Holloway to throw him in from the start.

Elsewhere, Paul Smyth and Darnell Furlong retain their places in the Hoops starting line-up, while the mis-firing Conor Washington drops to the bench.

As for Sunderland, Jonny Williams makes his first appearance away from home since November.

The Welsh star was on the scoresheet against Middlesbrough last week and has done enough to justify his place in Chris Coleman's eleven.

QPR starting XI: Smithies, Furlong, Onuoha, Robinson, Bidwell, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Eze, Smyth, Smith.

Subs: Ingram, Lynch, Cousins, Washington, Manning, Wszolek, Osayi-Samuel.

Sunderland starting XI: Steele, Matthews, Oviedo, O'Shea, Kone, Cattermole, Williams, Honeyman, Ejaria, Fletcher, Asoro.

Subs : Camp, Jones, McManaman, McGeady, Gooch, Maja, Robson.

