QPR secured a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sunderland at Loftus Road.

It was a game of little quality, as a moment of quality from Ebere Eze proved to be the difference on an afternoon that won't live long in the memory.

A poor match, but how did we rate the Rs?

QPR starting XI

Alex Smithies - 6

A quiet match, but did well to keep holding a rasping free-kick from Aiden McGeady in one of his only saves of the match.

Darnell Furlong - 7

(Image: Paul Burgman)

A threat going forward as he looked to overlap Smyth on the right flank, but occasionally caught too far forward as Sunderland worked on the counter.

Furlong is a real threat in the attacking third, using his excellent crossing skills and long throws to cause problems in the penalty area; a huge plus when you have a striker of Matt Smith's physique.

Nedum Onuoha - 7

Solid in the air but a little clumsy on the floor, giving away needless fouls for pushes.

Put in an excellent last-ditch challenge to deny Ashley Fletcher after 20 minutes; a tackle which had to be timed to perfection as the striker prepared to pull the trigger from close range.

Jack Robinson - 7

A real colossal in defence as he barked orders and organised the team around him.

Robinson isn't scared to get his hands dirty, using his raw physique to bully young Ashley Fletcher and give him a rough ride at Loftus Road.

Replaced by Joel Lynch at half-time.

Jake Bidwell - 6

A decent display from the left back as he looked to venture forward and put in several key tackles.

Put an excellent ball in to Matt Smith on the hour-mark which went just past the post.

Massimo Luongo - 7

Despite scoring in his last two outings, Luongo has been a little quiet of late as he struggled to make in impact in the last few fixtures.

However, the Australian international looked more like his usual self against Sunderland, using his terrier-like determination to hassle the opposition midfield, giving them precious little time on the ball.

Josh Scowen - 8

Put in a couple of excellent, strong early challenges to make his mark on the game.

Had a real tussle on his hands, more often than not coming out on top against a crowded Sunderland midfield.

Curled a free-kick over the bar after Jason Steele was sent off for handball outside the area.

Paul Smyth - 6

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Very much picked up where he left off on Tuesday night, using his tireless work ethic and desire to track back and pick the pockets of the Sunderland midfield.

Struggled to find an opening going forward, but had a great chance after 55 minutes as he turned and ran towards goal before Lee Camp smothered his effort.

Ebere Eze - 8

Operating on the left flank, Eze took to the game like a duck to water as he looked to get on the ball at every opportunity.

Looked comfortable in possession, causing problems with his vision and quick feet.

Eze was comfortable throughout, and got his reward with a second-half goal after great link-up play with Matt Smith.

Luke Freeman - 5

A quiet first half as he was crowded out of the game.

Struggled to make an impact on a quiet day at the office for QPR's main creative force.

Matt Smith - 6

A constant presence in attack, who always ensure the defenders face an aerial battle.

Went very close in the second half as he headed Jake Bidwell's cross just wide of the post on the hour-mark.

Substitutes

Joel Lynch - 6

Replaced Jack Robinson at the break.

Cleared a dangerous opportunity over the bar after his introduction, and looked comfortable throughout.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 6

Almost sniffed out a chance straight after enter the field after latching on to Matt Smith's header.

Had an excellent curling effort saved late on by Lee Camp.

Ryan Manning - N/A

Replaced Ebere Eze but didn't have opportunity to make an impact.

We've had our say, now it's time for you to have yours using our player rating tool!

