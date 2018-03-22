Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a mixed season for QPR as results against the top sides have been cancelled out by those in and around them in the Championship.

The Hoops are unbeaten in their last four game after impressing against Derby County, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Fulham, and speaking to the club's website, Darnell Furlong says that the team need to take heart from their form.

He said: "The manager has told us that we are far better than we think we are.

“We are such a level-headed group that it can almost work against us – we almost don’t think we are one of the better teams in the division.

“When we are full of confidence we can beat the better teams in the league so it’s really promising for the rest of the season and for next year."

The 22-year-old perfectly epitomises QPR's mixed campaign, and Furlong admits that his time out of the team certainly made him appreciate what's he's working for.

“At the start of the season I wasn’t playing and it was a difficult time for me,” he admitted.

“Since I have come back into the team I wouldn’t say I value it more but it has made me realise the stresses of not playing!

“I am just trying to continue to play and do as well as I can.”

