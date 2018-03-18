The video will start in 8 Cancel

Queens Park Rangers striker Matt Smith knows Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney well.

The pair are firm friends and their friendship was described as a 'bromance' by Sky Sports on Saturday.

The Fulham versus QPR clash was Sky Sports' live EFL offering at the weekend and it did not disappoint, with the Hoops coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Craven Cottage.

Sky interviewed the pair ahead of the game, and it was shown prior to kick-off.

And Smith, who spent two-and-a-half years at Fulham before joining QPR in January last year, had high praise for his mate Cairney.

The QPR frontman said: "Once he's fully fit I don't think there's a better player in the division and Fulham are probably the best footballing side in the division."

