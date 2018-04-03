Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway is very happy with Ebere Eze's progress in his first team but has warned fans not to get over-excited about the 19-year-old too soon.

Eze scored Rangers' third of the afternoon against Norwich City on Easter Monday, to cap off another impressive display.

Holloway admits he'll need to go over certain aspects of his game to work on, defensively.

A number of youngsters are stepping up and performing for the Hoops in the Championship right now, and Holloway is thrilled.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"Ebere's wonderful to work with, but he's got to learn his trade," said the boss, when asked by Get West London.

"He's very exciting about what he can do. I want him to create goals and score goals, and he's also got to defend for us.

"Without the ball I am going to have to show him he's got a job to do in this modern game.

"But I am happy with him, I think he's a wonderfully balanced boy and he wants to learn.

"Where he's going to end up playing, I am not quite sure yet because certain games you can't have a No.10 - maybe he'll have to learn to go up front, on the left or the right.

"He picks things up really, really quickly, and if you sit him down and show him something, he does that.

"I could talk all night about maybe seven of our younger players and the people they are - they want to learn and work hard - and some aren't even back in the team yet.

"I have to make sure they are helping us win games and not costing us games.

"Let's keep their feet on the ground, but what they are showing is they can step in and play in the Championship.

"We are not where I want to be yet as we give the ball away too often, but I am excited about it, and they are as well.

"The lads here want to learn. Nedum Onuoha said to me it's a joy to be here because of that.

"Admitting you want to learn is dying out in football, for me. It's far too easy to be famous that you don't have to put value to it too early before you've even had a career in this modern day.

"For me, you owe football a living and you should be balanced, grounded and work like you're down a mine somewhere, and I think our lads are doing that."