Massimo Luongo paid tribute to the character of Conor Washington after he marked his return to the side with a goal in the 3-1 win at Burton Albion.

The Northern Irishman hadn't featured since the 1-1 draw with Bristol City on December 23 leading to some speculation about his future.

But he silenced his critics with a crucial goal to send Rangers to victory, much to the delight of his team-mates.

And Luongo hailed the former Peterborough man's ability to get through the difficult times and show what he's capable of when called upon.

He said: “We're a tight bunch and we've got youngsters coming through and the gaffer is putting faith in him.

“We all see what's going on with certain players and help them get through it but it's up to them to have a positive response and he's done that today. We're all buzzing for him as you can see from our celebration.”

Rangers have back to back wins in the league, although they were humbled by League One strugglers MK Dons in the FA Cup and Luongo was pleased with the momentum.

He added: “It was really pleasing, especially after the Cardiff game and to be fair after the MK Dons game.

“We should have beaten MK Dons and we didn't. It's nice for the fans to come here and support us and get a good display.

“And for a few players; Conor Washington has seen himself out of the squad for bit to perform well today and young Aramide Oteh got his first goal for the club.

“It's pleasing and lifts us up. It's a better feeling that there's no game for another week and we can enjoy it for a little while.”