Massimo Luongo has been named as the Championship's top tackler after research done by Opta.

According to the statistics, the Australian international has achieved 115 successful tackles so far this season; 14 more than the man in second place.

Joe Williams of Barnsley is in second place with 101 tackles, while Joe Bryan (Bristol City), George Saville (Millwall) and Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) follow closely behind.

It goes to show how effective QPR's midfield has been this term, with Luke Freeman currently sitting joint-top of the assists ranking with 10 so far this term.

He is joined at the top of the list by Wolves star Ivan Cavaleiro and Aston Villa's Robert Snodgrass.

