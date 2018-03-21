The video will start in 8 Cancel

Josh Scowen has returned to full training at QPR's Harlington training ground after he was taken to hospital amid fears he had contracted appendicitis.

The 24-year-old missed Rangers' comeback at Fulham on Saturday after falling ill at the training ground.

He was rushed to hospital and there were fears it was his appendix but these fears have now been quelled.

Matt May, QPR’s Head of Medical Services, told www.qpr.co.uk: “Josh was suffering from a viral infection.

“The symptoms and area of the discomfort pointed towards suspected appendicitis but follow-up tests have thankfully ruled that out.

“As such, he has now resumed full training and is once again available for selection.”

QPR are back in action on Good Friday when they travel to Reading to take on the managerless Royals, who parted company with Jaap Stam earlier today.

